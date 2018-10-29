Haslams on firing of Hue Jackson: ‘It was in the organization’s best interest’

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement Monday afternoon on the firing of Head Coach Hue Jackson:

“We greatly appreciate Hue’s commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last two and a half years. We understand how critical this time period is in the development of our football team, individually and collectively, and believed it was in the organization’s best interest to make the move at this time, in order to maximize our opportunities the rest of this season. We certainly only wish Hue, Michelle, and his family the best moving forward.”

The Browns said the team’s defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will serve as interim head coach.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley was also relieved of his duties. Freddie Kitchens will serve as offensive coordinator.

The Browns’ moves come one day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge.

