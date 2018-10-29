× Gobble! Gobble! Submit your entries now for the 20th annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl

CLEVELAND- It is the official appetizer to your Thanksgiving feast and festivities: The FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!

This is the 20th year and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

But there is one thing missing- you and your creativity.Wear a costume, write a poem, make a video! Your creativity counts.

We need 16 fun-loving, energetic people who want to throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving morning.

Join Todd Meany and Kenny Crumpton, November 22, for all the fun.

To be considered for the Turkey Bowl- send us a unique, entertaining video, and let us know why we should pick you.

*Submit your entry here**