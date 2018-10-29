Girl killed chasing after her dog will be buried with beloved pet

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The mother of a 12-year-old girl killed while chasing after her beloved dog says both the girl and her pet will be buried together.

Jennarae Goodbar died Saturday afternoon when she chased her dog Cash out onto Route 60 in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

She was training Cash outside her home when the dog took off running, according to family members. A driver was unable to stop in time, killing both Jennarae and Cash.

“On day of service [Cash] will be placed in there with [Jennarae] and be buried together,” Donna Jean Stuples said. “She bought her with her own cash. It was her baby.”

Police are still investigating the crash that claimed the Maury River Middle School student’s life.

“Goodbar was chasing the family dog when she entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle,” Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.E. Tackett said.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia.

A GoFundMe page was established to help her family pay for unexpected and sudden funeral costs.

“She will always be remembered as a sweet, energetic, dog loving, hunting loving little girl,” a note on the GoFundMe page read. “A little girl who touched the lives of many.”