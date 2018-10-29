Dry Tuesday, but then rain arrives for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The good news: our atmosphere will be delightfully dry through Tuesday. The not-so-convenient news for trick-or-treaters is that the next rainy system will arrive on Wednesday.

We will be warming up about a dozen degrees by Tuesday. That will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the milder side which will translate into above-normal territory for the first time in awhile. A stalled front will keep us wet through Thursday at the very least.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

