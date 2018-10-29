Distracted driving crackdown: Drivers could now be hit with $100 fine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS- A new law to combat distracted driving went into effect statewide Monday.

House Bill 95 gives police officers the authority to penalize drivers for being distracted without proving the driver is texting.

The law adds a distracted driving penalty fee on top of the fine for a traffic violation.

People who are convicted of a traffic violation while distracted will also be offered a distracted driving course.

The one-hour course covers what distracted driving is and the risks and consequences of driving distracted.