Dad transforms little girl’s wheelchair stroller into awesome Halloween costume

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A sweet, soon-to-be 4-year-old girl will have an extra special Halloween.

Her wheelchair stroller has been transformed into a helicopter!

It's the creation of her dad, Jeffrey Willis, who got the idea from her mom.

Lydia has special needs and is dressing as Skye from Paw Patrol. Dad used five poster boards, three rows of duct tape, and six cans of paint to create the helicopter.

He built it in Grafton and unveiled it Monday night at the Hauntville Haunted House in Elyria.

Jeff said this is just the beginning. "Next year we'll have better supplies; we'll have a bigger budget and we'll be able to do more and help lots of kids around the area so that's my plan."

Jeff's three-year-old son, Liam, called it 'wheely' great!