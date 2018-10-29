Cleveland vigil planned for synagogue shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is increasing security around the area after the brutal attack at a Pittsburgh Synagogue.

According to its website, The Jewish Federation of Cleveland says they have been in contact with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and local police. They say there are no current known threats to the Cleveland Jewish Community but they are still increasing efforts throughout the community to help keep Jewish Clevelanders secure. They are also reminding community members to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity immediately to local law enforcement.

They are also welcoming everyone to attend a vigil in honor of the victims of the Pittsburgh Attack. A post on their website says “Jewish Cleveland stands united with our neighbors in Pittsburgh. Hate speech and hate-fueled violence against any community have no place in our America.”

They have invited everyone to attend a vigil tonight at the Mandel Jewish Community Center, which is located at 26001 S. Woodland. It begins at 5pm in the Stonehill Auditorium and will last about 45 minutes. The invite extends to the entire Greater Cleveland community. They invited members of the Cleveland area faith based community, local politicians, business leaders and area law enforcement executives to join in.

There will be additional parking and shuttle bus service provided at Fuchs Mizrachi School and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Attendees should enter through the Stonehill entrance and no large bags may be brought into the vigil.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland website says they are heartbroken by the anti-Semitic act of violence and their thoughts and prayers are with the families who are suffering.

