Cleveland police investigate gas station shooting death

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide at a gas station at East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

According to Cleveland officers, at 2:50 a.m. Monday, emergency medical responders were called to the gas station on a report of a man who had been shot in the head.

The victim was already dead when they arrived.

While homicide detectives processed the scene, officers with Cleveland police were involved in a short pursuit with a car that was driving with no front tire.

Officers arrested the male driver and found a gun in the car.

Investigators believe that driver is the suspect in the fatal shooting.