Cleveland Indians join fans in trolling Hue Jackson’s firing

For some fans today’s firing of Hue Jackson couldn’t come soon enough.
The Browns are 2-5-1 this season. Cleveland was 1-15 in Jackson’s first season and 0-16 last season.
To the future head coach of the Cleveland Browns, if you win against the Steelers you may get to keep your job.
— Drayson McDonald (@Im_Just_Drayson) October 29, 2018
I recommend Rubble from #PawPatrol to coach the Cleveland @Browns. Even a talking bulldog could win more than three games in two plus seasons. pic.twitter.com/0pBuoRYapJ
— Paw Patrol Critic (@PawPatrolCritic) October 29, 2018
Lue gets $15M to NOT work. & #Browns owe Hue's salary through '19 season. Where can I get some of that "go away" money?? #DawgPound #Cavs
— Tony Williams (@TBone8) October 29, 2018
If you picked a random dude off the street and let him coach an NFL team for 3 years he wouldn’t do any worse than Hue Jackson. He’ll probably go down as the worst coach in NFL history.
— Mr. Bobsled (@corylkempema) October 29, 2018
Of course some didn’t understand why Hue was being let go during the best season the Browns have had in two years.
The @Browns firing Hue Jackson is DUMB! They fire every coach they hire after 2 years. Tell me the last winning coach the #DawgPound had. Exactly, it was before you and I was born. Commit to something for crying out loud. pic.twitter.com/aE4NuQgNWT
— Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) October 29, 2018
So they don’t fire him after going 0-16. They win a few games and go into OT 4 times and now is the right time to fire him??? This is what bad franchises do!!! Not saying he shouldn’t be fired but what else did you expect from him??? #DawgPound #Browns https://t.co/SFWHffjkFW
— Greg Milakovic (@coachgreg03) October 29, 2018
Ya, I really don’t understand the firing of Hue Jackson……..
Browns gonna Brown, ya’ll
— High-bernation Steeze (@StevoTheWildBoi) October 29, 2018
I sense a ray of hope creeping back into the Land! #Browns #DawgPound
— Dave (@copperheadcoach) October 29, 2018
If you follow the Cleveland Indians on twitter, you know their social media guru is at the ready with a good quip. And today was no exception.
Our scooter says business as usual. pic.twitter.com/6FTmFa5ha9
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 29, 2018