Cleveland Indians join fans in trolling Hue Jackson’s firing

Posted 12:40 pm, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 01:51PM, October 29, 2018

For some fans today’s firing of Hue Jackson couldn’t come soon enough.

The Browns are 2-5-1 this season. Cleveland was 1-15 in Jackson’s first season and 0-16 last season.

Of course some didn’t understand why Hue was being let go during the best season the Browns have had in two years.

If you follow the Cleveland Indians on twitter, you know their social media guru is at the ready with a good quip. And today was no exception.