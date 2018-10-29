Cleveland Indians join fans in trolling Hue Jackson’s firing

For some fans today’s firing of Hue Jackson couldn’t come soon enough.

The Browns are 2-5-1 this season. Cleveland was 1-15 in Jackson’s first season and 0-16 last season.

To the future head coach of the Cleveland Browns, if you win against the Steelers you may get to keep your job. — Drayson McDonald (@Im_Just_Drayson) October 29, 2018

I recommend Rubble from #PawPatrol to coach the Cleveland @Browns. Even a talking bulldog could win more than three games in two plus seasons. pic.twitter.com/0pBuoRYapJ — Paw Patrol Critic (@PawPatrolCritic) October 29, 2018

Lue gets $15M to NOT work. & #Browns owe Hue's salary through '19 season. Where can I get some of that "go away" money?? #DawgPound #Cavs — Tony Williams (@TBone8) October 29, 2018

If you picked a random dude off the street and let him coach an NFL team for 3 years he wouldn’t do any worse than Hue Jackson. He’ll probably go down as the worst coach in NFL history. — Mr. Bobsled (@corylkempema) October 29, 2018

Of course some didn’t understand why Hue was being let go during the best season the Browns have had in two years.

The @Browns firing Hue Jackson is DUMB! They fire every coach they hire after 2 years. Tell me the last winning coach the #DawgPound had. Exactly, it was before you and I was born. Commit to something for crying out loud. pic.twitter.com/aE4NuQgNWT — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) October 29, 2018

So they don’t fire him after going 0-16. They win a few games and go into OT 4 times and now is the right time to fire him??? This is what bad franchises do!!! Not saying he shouldn’t be fired but what else did you expect from him??? #DawgPound #Browns https://t.co/SFWHffjkFW — Greg Milakovic (@coachgreg03) October 29, 2018

Ya, I really don’t understand the firing of Hue Jackson…….. Browns gonna Brown, ya’ll — High-bernation Steeze (@StevoTheWildBoi) October 29, 2018

I sense a ray of hope creeping back into the Land! #Browns #DawgPound — Dave (@copperheadcoach) October 29, 2018

If you follow the Cleveland Indians on twitter, you know their social media guru is at the ready with a good quip. And today was no exception.