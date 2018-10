Halloween time is here!

And dentists across Northeast Ohio are ready to collect kids’ goodies to give to food banks or military members.

Some kids can make up to $1 per pound of Halloween candy and even more if they wear their costumes to some offices.

NortheastOhioFamilyFun.com put together a list of participating dentist offices in the area.

