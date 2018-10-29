Antonio Callaway cited for speeding before game

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Antonio Callaway was issued a speeding ticket before the Browns loss to the Chargers at home on Oct. 14.

Callaway was cited for going 58 in a 35 mph zone the morning of the game.

The 21-year-old was previously arrested by the Strongsville Police Department in August.

Officers found a small amount of marijuana under the driver's seat, according to the police report. He also had the back strap of a Glock firearm and several rounds of ammo, officers said in the dash camera video.

Antonio told police there was no gun in his vehicle and that he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license.

His attorney told the Fox 8 I-Team that Callaway plans to dispute the marijuana charge.

Cleveland selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His draft stock dropped when he failed a drug test at the NFL combine.

