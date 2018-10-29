911 caller helps police arrest man suspected of OVI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio-- A concerned citizen may have helped prevent a serious crash.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says a woman called 911 Saturday evening around 5:30 to report a person driving recklessly.

"I am going down 101 and Bardshar Road and there was a silver Kia that we just witnessed drive on the hill and not the road," the female caller told a dispatcher.

After receiving the call, deputies went to the area and were able to locate the driver.

"The driver was obviously driving all over the road, both sides of the roads and had no regard of the safety of others on the roadway at the time," the sheriff said. "Again, I can't say enough about the person who called 911. We can't be everywhere at once and we depend on people to let us know if they notice something that doesn't seem right. I am glad we got there before someone got hurt."

Deputies arrested Jonathan Clonch on several charges, including operating a vehicle while impaired.

Police reports say a deputy found marijuana and an alcoholic beverage inside Clonch's vehicle.