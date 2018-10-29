2-year-old girl vanishes from her stroller at Texas park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There is no sign of a missing two-year-old girl in Texas despite a large search.

Hazana Anderson went missing from her stroller at a park in College Station Sunday morning.

According to College Station police, officers were called to Gabbard Park at around 9:20 a.m.

Hazana’s mother said she’d arrived at the park with her child at around 8 a.m. She said she went back to her car to get a bottle for the child and when she returned from the vehicle, she discovered Hazana was missing from her stroller.

ABC13 reports that dive teams and drones were used to find the girl.

Two fishermen who were in the area at the time said they didn’t see or hear anything until the child’s mother began to scream.

The search for the girl is still underway.

More here.