10th annual Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowl-a-thon just days away

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- What could be better than knowing you are helping children in need stay warm this winter? Or helping to send a young person to college? How about doing it while bowling?

The 10th annual Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowl-a-thon, which benefits the Dawson Foundation, is this Saturday from 3 - 6 p.m. at the RollHouse in Wickliffe.

The Dawson Foundation was started by Wayne and his brother, William Dawson, to pay tribute to their mother, Annie.

Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton previewed the event Monday on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Click here for more information.

