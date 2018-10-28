× Who is Cavs interim head coach Larry Drew?

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers are expected to name Larry Drew interim head coach in the wake of the team and Tyronn Lue parting ways.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman fired Lue Sunday morning after an 0-6 start, several outlets reported.

Drew joined the Cavs organization in 2014 as an assistant coach. The 60-year-old temporarily took over for Lue in March when the head coach went on medical leave after experiencing chest pains. The Cavs went 8-1 under the associate coach.

Drew has prior head coaching experience. He was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2010 to 2013 when his contract expired. The team went to the playoffs all three years, but lost twice in the first round.

He also led the Milwaukee Bucks from 2013 to 2014.

The Detroit Pistons selected Drew with the 17th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft. During his 10-year playing career, he spent time with the Kings, Clippers and Lakers. Over 714 games, he scored more than 8,000 points.

Drew’s three sons also play basketball with his oldest, Larry II, playing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

