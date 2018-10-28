Tyronn Lue releases statement, calls time in Cleveland ‘very special’

CLEVELAND– Tyronn Lue released a statement to ESPN after he was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman informed Lue of the decision Sunday morning after the team started the season 0-6.

In his statement, Lue thanked Altman, the former general manger David Griffin and owner Dan Gilbert.

Lue took over for David Blatt when he was fired in 2016. During his head coaching career in Cleveland, Lue went to three NBA Finals and won a championship.

Associate coach Larry Drew will step in as interim head coach for Cleveland.

