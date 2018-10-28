× Student stabs classmate outside school building in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An 18-year-old girl has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a classmate outside of their school building Friday afternoon.

The Shaker Heights Police Department said officers were called to PEP Greenview School on Southington Road around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said an 18-year-old girl stabbed another 18-year-old girl outside the school building.

Police confirmed both girls were PEP Greenview students.

The stabbing victim was transported to University Hospitals Main Campus where she was treated for her injuries.

The suspect was arrested and has been scheduled for arraignment.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details regarding this investigation as they become available.