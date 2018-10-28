Server’s act of kindness makes lasting impact on Summit County family

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — Olive Garden has long prided itself on the slogan, “when you’re here, you’re family” and it looks like one of their servers is having no trouble living up to that reputation.

Krista Gallagher took to her Facebook page to write about her family’s encounter with Drew Lewis, who was taking care of their table last week. She said Lewis went above and beyond in showing not only kindness towards her eight-year-old son Tommy, but also immense generosity in the act to follow.

She said Lewis had learned during his chat with Tommy that he was going in soon for brain surgery to help stop his seizures, which had become life threatening. Tommy then asked if he’d be interested in stopping by the hospital to visit and without any hesitation, Lewis said yes.

Gallagher admited that she wasn’t sure if Lewis would really stop by since he’s in college studying to become an Akron police officer and probably had other obligations. So when she saw him show up in the waiting room, she was pleasantly surprised. She said he sat with the family for 6.5 hours while Tommy was in surgery.

“It turns out that when he was younger, he was exactly like Tommy in every way possible: size, heart, and personality. They are soul twins!” she said.

And if that wasn’t enough, Lewis also brought Tommy a card signed by his entire class plus a t-shirt from the Akron Police Department. Lewis had remembered during their conversation at the restaurant that he wanted to be a police officer when he gets older.

Gallagher said the experience was truly unforgettable and she is forever grateful to Lewis.

“Tommy is very lucky to have him as his own personal angel. Akron will become a better place the moment he starts his police career,” she said.

As for Tommy, doctors said the surgery went well and are hopeful about his prognosis.