CLEVELAND– Not long after news spread the Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue, the team’s former star weighed in on the decision.

LeBron James, who played for Lue from 2016 until his departure to Los Angeles, posted on Twitter Sunday morning. He thanked Lue for his role in bringing Cleveland its title in 2016.

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a 🏆 to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

Assistant coach Larry Drew will step in as interim head coach.

LeBron returns to Cleveland with his Lakers to play the Cavs on Nov. 21.

