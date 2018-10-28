Cavaliers past and present praise fired coach Tyronn Lue

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love took to Instagram on Sunday to say thanks to recently-fired head coach Tyronn Lue and many of his teammates, past and present, followed suit.

Multiple sources are reporting the Cavs let Lue go Sunday morning after their 0-6 start this season.

Love, a five-time NBA All-Star and advocate for mental health, had kind words for his former coach.

“You helped me see the big picture. Life changing experiences and teaching points. Nothing but love and admiration. Know we will work towards something greater together again. THANK YOU,” Love posted.

Shooting guard J.R. Smith also posted to Instagram about Lue with a photo of the ex-head coach at the 2016 Cavaliers championship parade, while center Tristan Thompson called him a great leader.

Former Cavaliers also chimed in, including recently-retired Richard Jefferson and Dahntay Jones.

