Internet version of Pittsburgh Steelers logo sends message ‘Stronger than Hate’

A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the aftermath of Saturday’s deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The image is a revamped Pittsburgh Steelers logo, with the Star of David substituting for the team’s yellow star-like design. It’s paired with the phrase “Stronger than Hate.”

The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Steelers spookesman Burt Lauten tweeted that a moment of silence will be observed before the game.

The same observance was made Saturday night before Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles and before the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets game in Toronto.

On social media, Pittsburgh sports teams and their players stood with those mourning in their city.

Pittsburgh Stay Strong! My thoughts and prayers to those affected. — Darrius Heyward-Bey (@theDHB85) October 27, 2018

Praying for the congregations, the Pittsburgh communities, the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, the first responders and our leadership, as they find a way to come together and hold each other up during the horrific event that took place at Tree of Life this morning. — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) October 27, 2018

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II. pic.twitter.com/GFwFISshZd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 28, 2018

