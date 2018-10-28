× High school football playoff pairings

OHIO — Are you ready for some playoffs? The Friday Night Touchdown postseason begins next week and Round 1 will feature the holy war sequel.

That’s right, St. Ed’s and St. Ignatius will meet again next Friday to kick off the postseason.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs Sunday.

224 high school teams across the entire state, in all 7 divisions, have qualified for the playoffs.

The high seeds will host Round 1 playoff games.

Strongsville will travel to Mentor next Friday while Canton McKinley travels to Solon.

The first four rounds of the playoffs kick off at 7 p.m.]

OHSAA Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Pairings

Pairings include seed and record. Higher seed hosts.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2

Region 1

8 Strongsville (7-3) at 1 Mentor (9-1)

7 Lakewood St. Edward (6-3) at 2 Cle. St. Ignatius (7-2)

6 Austintown-Fitch (8-2) at 3 Euclid (8-2)

5 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 4 Solon (8-2)

Region 2

8 Toledo Start (6-4) at 1 Reynoldsburg (9-1)

7 Westerville Central (5-5) at 2 Dublin Coffman (9-1)

6 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-3) at 3 Toledo Whitmer (8-2)

5 Gahanna Lincoln (5-5) at 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-4)

Region 3

8 Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) at 1 Hilliard Davidson (9-1)

7 Hilliard Darby (8-2) at 2 Clayton Northmont (9-1)

6 Pickerington Central (8-2) at 3 Hilliard Bradley (9-1)

5 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 4 Springfield (8-2)

Region 4

8 Cin. St. Xavier (5-5) at 1 Cin. Colerain (10-0)

7 Liberty Twp. Lakota East (7-3) at 2 Mason (8-2)

6 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-4) at 3 Cin. Elder (6-4)

5 Fairfield (7-3) at 4 Milford (8-2)

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2

Region 5

8 Mayfield (5-5) at 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (10-0)

7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Maple Hts. (10-0)

6 Painesville Riverside (8-2) at 3 Macedonia Nordonia (9-1)

5 Garfield Heights (10-0) at 4 Warren G. Harding (8-2)

Region 6

8 Tol. St. John’s Jesuit (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-0)

7 Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-4) at 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-0)

6 Holland Springfield (7-3) at 3 Avon (9-1)

5 Olmsted Falls (8-2) at 4 Avon Lake (9-1)

Region 7

8 Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) at 1 Massillon Washington (10-0)

7 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 2 Barberton (10-0)

6 Wooster (8-2) at 3 Wadsworth (10-0)

5 Whitehall-Yearling (9-1) at 4 Dover (8-2)

Region 8

8 Lewis Center Olentangy (5-5) at 1 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)

7 Cin. Anderson (7-3) at 2 Kings Mills Kings (9-1)

6 Harrison (7-3) at 3 Troy (9-1)

5 Morrow Little Miami (8-2) at 4 Trenton Edgewood (8-2)

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2

Region 9

8 Alliance Marlington (8-2) at 1 Canfield (9-1)

7 Millersburg West Holmes (8-2) at 2 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-1)

6 Alliance (7-3) at 3 Medina Buckeye (9-1)

5 Akr. East (8-2) at 4 Chardon (7-3)

Region 10

8 Rocky River (6-4) at 1 Clyde (7-3)

7 Lexington (6-4) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)

6 Sandusky (6-4) at 3 Bay Village Bay (8-2)

5 Bowling Green (6-4) at 4 Norwalk (7-3)

Region 11

8 The Plains Athens (9-1) at 1 Cols. Bishop Hartley (8-2)

7 Jackson (7-3) at 2 Granville (9-1)

6 Thornville Sheridan (9-1) at 3 Bellbrook (10-0)

5 Hillsboro (9-1) at 4 Cols. Eastmoor Academy (9-1)

Region 12

8 Cin. Mt. Healthy (5-5) at 1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-1)

7 Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at 2 Wapakoneta (9-1)

6 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (8-2)

5 Hamilton Badin (7-3) at 4 Vandalia Butler (6-4)

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

Region 13

8 Cuy. Valley Christian Academy (7-3) at 1 Perry (9-1)

7 Akr. Buchtel (6-4) at 2 Steubenville (9-1)

6 Wintersville Indian Creek (8-2) at 3 Hubbard (9-1)

5 Girard (9-1) at 4 Youngstown East (7-3)

Region 14

8 Bryan (7-3) at 1 Bellville Clear Fork (10-0)

7 Pepper Pike Orange (7-3) at 2 St. Marys Memorial (9-1)

6 Huron (7-3) at 3 Van Wert (8-2)

5 Sparta Highland (9-1) at 4 Lorain Clearview (9-1)

Region 15

8 Proctorville Fairland (6-4) at 1 St. Clairsville (10-0)

7 Newark Licking Valley (7-3) at 2 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-1)

6 New Concord John Glenn (7-3) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (9-1)

5 Chillicothe Unioto (7-3) at 4 Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

Region 16

8 Springfield Northwestern (7-3) at 1 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)

7 Springfield Shawnee (6-4) at 2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

6 London (9-1) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-1)

5 Waverly (9-1) at 4 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2)

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

Region 17

8 Massillon Tuslaw (6-4) at 1 Orrville (8-2)

7 Magnolia Sandy Valley (9-1) at 2 Akr. Manchester (7-3)

6 Wickliffe (8-2) at 3 Leavittsburg Labrae (9-1)

5 Columbiana Crestview (6-3) at 4 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (10-0)

Region 18

8 Millbury Lake (7-3) at 1 Genoa Area (10-0)

7 Casstown Miami East (8-2) at 2 Liberty Center (9-1)

6 Marion Pleasant (8-2) at 3 Oak Harbor (9-1)

5 Anna (8-2) at 4 Elyria Catholic (8-2)

Region 19

8 Ironton (6-4) at 1 Johnstown-Monroe (9-1)

7 Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2) at 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

6 Oak Hill (8-2) at 3 Byesville Meadowbrook (7-3)

5 Bellaire (7-3) at 4 Martins Ferry (7-3)

Region 20

8 Portsmouth West (6-4) at 1 Wheelersburg (9-1)

7 Portsmouth (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (10-0)

6 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2) at 3 West Jefferson (8-2)

5 Jamestown Greeneview (9-1) at 4 Cin. Madeira (7-3)

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2

Region 21

8 Columbia Station Columbia (7-3) at 1 Mogadore (9-1)

7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Kirtland (10-0)

6 Salineville Southern (9-1) at 3 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

5 McDonald (10-0) at 4 Rootstown (9-1)

Region 22

8 Loudonville (5-5) at 1 Attica Seneca East (9-1)

7 Sherwood Fairview (7-3) at 2 Gibsonburg (9-1)

6 Northwood (9-1) at 3 Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-2)

5 Carey (7-3) at 4 Columbus Grove (7-3)

Region 23

8 Cols. Grandview Hts. (7-3) at 1 Bainbridge Paint Valley (10-0)

7 Milford Center Fairbanks (7-3) at 2 Beverly Ft. Frye (9-0)

6 Chillicothe Southeastern (7-3) at 3 Galion Northmor (9-1)

5 Frankfort Adena (7-2) at 4 Shadyside (8-2)

Region 24

8 Cin. Deer Park (7-3) at 1 Coldwater (8-2)

7 Covington (7-3) at 2 Lima Central Catholic (8-1)

6 Spencerville (8-2) at 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (9-1)

5 St. Henry (8-2) at 4 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

Region 25

8 New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic (5-5) at 1 Cuyahoga Hts. (8-2)

7 Warren John F. Kennedy (5-5) at 2 Windham (9-1)

6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 Ashland Mapleton (7-3)

5 Ashtabula St. John (7-3) at 4 East Canton (7-3)

Region 26

8 Leipsic (9-1) at 1 Sycamore Mohawk (10-0)

7 Norwalk St. Paul (9-1) at 2 Edgerton (10-0)

6 Pandora-Gilboa (10-0) at 3 Tiffin Calvert (9-1)

5 McComb (9-1) at 4 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3)

Region 27

8 Hannibal River (5-5) at 1 Lucas (8-2)

7 Franklin Furnace Green (7-2) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-0)

6 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (6-3) at 3 Glouster Trimble (9-1)

5 Sugar Grove Berne Union (8-2) at 4 Waterford (8-2)

Region 28

8 Hamilton New Miami (6-4) at 1 Ft. Loramie (9-1)

7 Cin. Miami Valley Christian Academy (7-2) at 2 Convoy Crestview (9-1)

6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Minster (7-3)

5 Sidney Lehman Catholic (7-3) at 4 Ansonia (8-2)

More Friday Night Touchdown Coverage, here.