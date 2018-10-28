Galion police investigating after boy’s Halloween candy may have been ‘laced’

GALION, Ohio — Police have started an investigation after a little boy got sick Sunday night after Trick-or-Treating in Galion.

According to a Facebook post from the Galion Police Department, the investigation is questioning whether there was candy given out in Galion that may have been “laced” with something.

The boy allegedly got sick after he gathered his Halloween candy.

Police followed up with another post, saying that the boy was Trick-or-Treating on the west side of Galion in the Arlington, Highland and Tidd area.

Police said the boy is being treated at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

At this time police say they cannot give out any additional details regarding the investingation, however they remind parents to “please check your children’s candy that was received today while trick or treating. Also, please check any non-candy items such as rings, bracelets, necklaces or fake teeth. If you suspect that anything has been tampered with , please contact our department by phone so that an officer can stop and collect the items.”

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.