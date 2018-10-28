Dreary, cool and raw for the remainder of the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cool, cloudy, foggy and rainy. Temperatures will stay in the 40’s today and hold steady in most areas.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

On and off showers and drizzle will continue overnight and into Monday morning. We may get a little dry break late morning to just after noon today, however, we expect more widespread rain to move in after lunch from west to east. Most areas will receive around a half inch.

We do warm-up a touch just in time for Halloween. Temperatures will at least be on the milder side. Cool rather than chilly! There is a chance of showers for our little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat.

Unfortunately, we are in a bit of an unsettled and cool pattern after our brief warm-up.

