Cool temperatures and chance of showers Monday

CLEVELAND -- Lake enhanced showers continue through much of Sunday night. Temperatures along the lakeshore will stay in low 40’s, while inland locations will drop into the upper 30’s.

There is also some patchy fog around. Another cool day on tap Monday with highs ranging in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. We could even get some breaks of sun once our lake effect showers shut down in the afternoon! We finally dry out completely Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

We warm-up about a dozen degrees by Tuesday. That will continue through Halloween. Temperatures will be on the milder side, warming to above-normal for the first time in a while. Unfortunately showers in the forecast for our little ghosts and goblins. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat. A stalled front will keep us wet through Thursday afternoon.

We are back to a bit of an unsettled and cool pattern after our brief warm-up.

