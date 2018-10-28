Community raises gun violence awareness, remembers Painesville teen shot and killed at benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- Painesville police are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy, but Sunday night a benefit was held in his honor to help spread awareness about gun violence.

Yorry Timley was shot and killed on October 19 at an apartment complex on Mentor Avenue.

Sunday's benefit was held at Jackie's Sports Bar & Grill in Painesville and many community members attended to remember Yorry and support his family.

Yorry Timley's mother, Michelle Timley, is thankful for the community's support.

"My son was a special being. I loved him with everything that I had and the community showed me that they loved him as well," Timley told FOX 8.

Police have said they are reviewing additional information surrounding Yorry's death as they receive it, and have asked anyone with information to contact Painesville Police Department at (440) 392-5840.

