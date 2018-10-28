Clevelanders come together at inner-faith concert to unite against hate in wake of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The deadly shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue has left heavy hearts for people of many faiths across the nation, including here in Northeast Ohio.

Sunday night a unity concert was held in Cleveland to remember the victims and to stand up against hate.

A large group of people gathered together at a Cleveland church for an interfaith unity concert

after the mass shooting in Pittsburgh. More than a hundred people showed up for the interfaith concert.

"It's been said when you sing you pray twice. Music reaches a lot of people. A panel discussion might not, music really touches our hearts and our souls," said Reverend Kristine Eggert Executive Director of the God Before Guns organization."

The concert was called "The Promised Road. A concert for peace, hope and sanity."

Local musicians performed songs of hope to uplift listeners at the Bethany Presbyterian Church on Cleveland's west side.

With the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims on their minds and in their hearts people of different faiths came together in a show of unity against hate.

"I think the message is unity. I think anytime there's a tragedy it's important for people of all different walks of life to come together. We're always stronger as a group than we are as individuals," said Damien McClendon.

Eleven candles were lit to honor the lives lost.

"It's really hard. It's very heavy. I'm crying right right now. It's senseless. Lives are very precious," said Cathy Holloway, "All people are important. It doesn't matter if you're Muslim, Jewish or Christian people are people and people need to be accepted for who they are not just what religion or race they happen to be."

