Steelers lead Browns 23-12

Posted 2:16 pm, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 03:31PM, October 28, 2018

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the first quarter in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Browns are trailing behind the Steelers with less than 3 minutes to play in the third quarter.  A 12-yard-rush resulting in touchdown for Pittsburgh raised the score 23-12.

The brown and orange took the lead with two field goals in the first quarter. But Greg Joseph missed his third FG attempt and the Steelers turned around to score a touchdown.

On the next possession, Baker Mayfield was picked off by former Brown Joe Haden. Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers down the field and capped off the drive with a short TD pass to Antonio Brown. That made the score 14-6 with the extra point.

The Cleveland Browns trailed the Pittsburgh Steelers, 14-6, at the half.

The Steelers got a safety at the beginning of the second half, raising the score 16-6.

However, the Browns’ wide receiver scored a touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Mayfield shortly after, closing in on the point deficit. Unfortunately, kicker Greg Joseph missed the extra point. The score was 16-12.

