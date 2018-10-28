× Steelers lead Browns 23-12

CLEVELAND — The Browns are trailing behind the Steelers with less than 3 minutes to play in the third quarter. A 12-yard-rush resulting in touchdown for Pittsburgh raised the score 23-12.

The brown and orange took the lead with two field goals in the first quarter. But Greg Joseph missed his third FG attempt and the Steelers turned around to score a touchdown.

On the next possession, Baker Mayfield was picked off by former Brown Joe Haden. Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers down the field and capped off the drive with a short TD pass to Antonio Brown. That made the score 14-6 with the extra point.

The Cleveland Browns trailed the Pittsburgh Steelers, 14-6, at the half.

The Steelers got a safety at the beginning of the second half, raising the score 16-6.

However, the Browns’ wide receiver scored a touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Mayfield shortly after, closing in on the point deficit. Unfortunately, kicker Greg Joseph missed the extra point. The score was 16-12.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here