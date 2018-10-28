Chilly night ahead followed by a cool Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It’s been a crazy weather afternoon again! Heavy rain in spots, lightning and even hail! This risk will continue through sundown then we’ll transition over to lake effect showers as we head into tomorrow. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 40’s along the lake to mid 30’s inland. Another chilly night ahead! Another cool day on tap tomorrow with highs ranging in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. We could even get some breaks of sun once our lake effect showers shut down in the afternoon.

We warm-up about a dozen degrees for Halloween. Temperatures will be on the milder side, warming to above-normal for the first time in a while. There is a chance of showers for our little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat.

Unfortunately, we are in a bit of an unsettled and cool pattern after our brief warm-up.

Here’s the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: