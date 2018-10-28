Cavs fire head coach Tyronn Lue: reports

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue, multiple news outlets are reporting.

General manager Koby Altman called Lue into his office and let him go Sunday morning, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Larry Drew will take over as interim head coach.

Altman called Lue into his office and let him go, sources said. The Cavs are 0-6 — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 28, 2018

After firing Ty Lue, Cleveland planning to promote Larry Drew to interim coach, sources tell ESPN. Management meeting with Drew now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2018

The Cavs are winless this season after six games.

The 41-year-old former NBA player stepped away from the team for medical reasons in March. He rejoined the team weeks later.

Lue became an associate head coach for the Cavs in 2014 and took over when the team fired David Blatt two years later.

He was the head coach when Cleveland won its championship in 2016 and coached the at the All-Star Game that same year.

