‘This was a very difficult decision’: Cavs confirm release of Head Coach Tyronn Lue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers confirmed the team’s release of Head Coach Tyronn Lue Sunday afternoon.

Associated Head Coach Larry Drew has been named interim head coach.

General Manager Koby Altman released the following statement:

“This was a very difficult decision. It is especially so, considering Coach Lue’s time with us over the last four years, including four straight trips to the NBA Finals. We have respect and great admiration for Ty, not only as a coach, but a person. We thank him for the many ways he has contributed to our success, wish him the best and he will always be remembered for leading a very special Cavs team back against the odds to win the title in 2016. This is a different team equation, though, and one that we felt needed a different voice and approach that required this change.”

This comes after the Cavs were off to a 0-6 start without LeBron James, who left Cleveland this summer for the second time in his career and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

A source close to the Cavs told the Associated Press that the team wasn’t showing enough progress under Lue and they decided it was time for a change before the situation worsened.

Lue joined the Cavs coaching staff in June 2014 as an associate head coach. He was promoted to head coach in January 2016. As head coach of the Cavaliers, he had a combined regular season record of 128-83 (.606) and a 41-20 (.672) mark in the playoffs.

Drew was named the team’s associate head coach in September 2016 after spending two seasons as an assistant coach (2014-2016).

