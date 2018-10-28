Browns, Steelers honor synagogue shooting victims with moment of silence

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers honored the lives lost in Saturday’s tragic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue before Sunday’s game.

Prior to kickoff a moment of silence was held throughout Heinz Field in remembrance of the victims, their families and all those affected by the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue.

Prior to kickoff at @heinzfield, we observe a moment of silence for the victims and their families following the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill yesterday. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 28, 2018

Video shows players, coaches, referees and fans alike bowing their heads, closing their eyes and holding their hands over their hearts as the moment of silence was observed.

Signs and banners were hung displaying the Star of David, showing support for the entire Jewish community.

Steelers fans observe a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill before the team takes on the Browns Sunday at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/E6OkytUW5P — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) October 28, 2018

A revamped Steelers logo making its way around the internet was even shared by Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds before the game. The internet logo replaces the yellow star in the Steelers’ logo with a Star of David.

Prior to kickoff the Steelers released a statement sharing their condolences with the entire Pittsburgh community. The statement read:

“On behalf of the entire Steelers organization, we offer our support and condolences to the families of the attack on peaceful citizens worshiping at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against Anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community. With that in mind we will ask everyone to join in a moment of silence and prayer prior to our game this afternoon.”

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II. pic.twitter.com/GFwFISshZd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 28, 2018

The attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Saturday morning left 11 people dead and several injured.

The shooting is being investigated as a federal hate crime. The U.S. attorney’s office has charged suspected gunman Robert Bowers with 29 federal counts. Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday. State authorities have also leveled charges.

