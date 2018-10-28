11 victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting are identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH-- Authorities have released the names of the 11 people killed by a gunman during worship services in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Officials said at a news conference Sunday that the victims ranged in age from 54 to 97 and included brothers and a husband and wife.

Authorities say gunman Robert Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people. Officials previously said three women and eight men were killed.

Bowers has been arrested and is being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.

The U.S. attorney's office has charged Bowers with 29 federal counts. Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday. State authorities have also leveled charges.

Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland

Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township

Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill

David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill

Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg

Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg

Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill

Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill

Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington

