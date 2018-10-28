11 victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting are identified

PITTSBURGH-- Authorities have released the names of the 11 people killed by a gunman during worship services in a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Officials said at a news conference Sunday that the victims ranged in age from 54 to 97 and included brothers and a husband and wife.
Authorities say gunman Robert Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people. Officials previously said three women and eight men were killed.
Bowers has been arrested and is being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.
The U.S. attorney's office has charged Bowers with 29 federal counts. Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday. State authorities have also leveled charges.
- Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland
- Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
- Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
- Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill
- David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
- Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
- Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg
- Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
- Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill
- Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington