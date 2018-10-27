Weekend forecast: Persistent rain showers throughout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The rain arrived yesterday afternoon, just in time for the last regular-season high school football game of the year. That rain will now be pesky and persistent.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

With cloud thicknesses on the bulky side, and with a lower sun angle these days, look for today to be dark enough to need to turn on lights inside your home at times!

Most areas are expecting 1/2″ of rain over 48 hours.

As of Friday’s forecast, we are introducing a chance of showers now for our little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Temperatures will at least be on the milder side. Cool rather than chilly! Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat.

