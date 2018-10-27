Rain continuing through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Not the best way to kick off the weekend! Cool, cloudy, foggy and rainy.

On and off showers and drizzle will continue through Sunday. We may get a little break in the morning, however, I expect more widespread rain to move in after lunch. Most areas will receive a half inch. Here are the forecast rainfall amounts through the end of the weekend.

We do warm-up a touch, just in time for Halloween. Temperatures will at least be on the milder side. Cool rather than chilly! There is a chance of showers for our little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat. Unfortunately, we are in a bit of an unsettled and cool pattern after our brief warm-up.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

