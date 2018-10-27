× Police release new info in Akron triple shooting that left one dead

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released additional information in a triple shooting Friday night that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on The Brooklands near Pilgrim Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds outside of a Ford Taurus. The driver, who was still inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The 21-year-old, who was found near the intersection of Newton Street and The Brooklands, was shot in the arm. Both were taken to hospitals.

Akron police said the car was in a parking lot when the shots were fired. The driver tried to get away and the car ended up rolling across the street, hitting a tree.

The suspects fled and the front seat passenger has not been located.

According to police, officers discovered a 2-gallon plastic bag of marijuana inside the car.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.