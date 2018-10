× Parma Heights police chase ends in crash, suspect taken to hospital

PARMA, Ohio — A chase involving the Parma Heights Police Department ended with a crash in Parma.

According to Parma Police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. near State Road and Snow Road.

The suspect is now in custody and had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the chase.

