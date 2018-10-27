× Officials requesting blood donations in wake of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH — Officials are asking for blood donations in wake of Saturday morning’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

According to WPXI, O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are in greatest need, but any donors with all blood types are welcomed to donate.

Vitalant blood donation center released the following statement on Twitter,

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Donation centers that are open today will have extended hours until 5 p.m. for donations.”

A hospital treating victims, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, announced via Twitter that though are not in need of donations, they encourage all who can to help.

They said,

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from those wishing to donate blood in the wake of today’s tragedy. At this time, UPMC does not need blood donors, but those wishing to donate blood should go to the Central Blood Bank.”

A list of donation centers in the Pittsburgh are who are accepting donations Saturday can be found here.

Pittsburgh Emergency Management also said information about your loved one’s impacted by the shooting can be found by contacting (412) 432-4400.

If you have a family member impacted by the active threat incident in Squirrel Hill today, information can be obtained at 412-432-4400 — Emergency Management (@PittsburghOEMHS) October 27, 2018

