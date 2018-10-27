× NFL fines Bucaneers’ Jordan Whitehead for hit on Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND — Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead’s wallet got a little lighter Sunday thanks to the NFL.

Whitehead was fined $26,739 for his helmet to helmet hit on Brown’s quarterback Baker Mayfield last Sunday.

Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got hit by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.

First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”

The league announced Friday that Whitehead should have been penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet.

