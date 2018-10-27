Nationwide support floods to Pittsburgh, Jewish community after synagogue shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH -- Politicians across the nation are sharing their support and condolences to the victims, their loved ones and the Pittsburgh community after a shooting in a synagogue took the lives of 11 people Saturday.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter,

"All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries. This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate." https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1056299896406450176

First Lady Melania Trump showed her support for Pittsburgh, tweeting,

"My heart breaks over the news out of # Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop. May God bless, guide & unite the United States of America." https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1056214298635239426

President Trump's daughter and presidential advisor, Ivanka Trump, also responded to the tragedy:

"America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite. All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh. We must unite against hatred & evil. God bless those affected." https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump/status/1056238987336171520

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are Jewish.

Former President Barack Obama also shared his condolences, saying,

"We grieve for the Americans murdered in Pittsburgh. All of us have to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric against those who look, love, or pray differently. And we have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun." https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1056303165610618880

Meanwhile, prominent Ohio political figures are sharing their support.

Governor John Kasich expressed that "our hearts are heavy for the victims" and ordered that all flags be flown at half staff throughout the state.

Our hearts are heavy for the victims of today’s hate-filled attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, for their families and for all who have been affected. I’ve ordered that all flags across the state of Ohio be lowered to honor those who perished today. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 27, 2018

Sen. Rob Portman spoke to the Jewish community, expressing his heartbreak "by this cowardly act in a house of worship." He said on Twitter,

"Our Jewish community tragically continues to be a target of hatred and violence. Jane and I are heartbroken by this cowardly act in a house of worship, and are praying for the victims, their families and our courageous first responders on the scene." https://twitter.com/senrobportman/status/1056241847595601922

Sen. Sherrod Brown also released a statement Saturday reading,

"Devastating news this morning. Our hearts break for everyone involved and we are grateful to the first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. No one should have to fear for their lives in their place of worship. We stand with the Jewish community and all of Pittsburgh today. We will not tolerate hate and violence against our neighbors." https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown/status/1056217992697184257

Rep. Marcy Kaptur also released a statement commending the heroic first responders saying,

"We stand with Pittsburgh, it’s Jewish community, her heroic first responders, and all citizens of goodwill against hateful murderous civil violence and provocations inciting it." https://twitter.com/RepMarcyKaptur/status/1056303321009606662

The attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood left 11 people dead and several injured, including four officers.

Federal prosecutors announced Saturday night they have charged suspected gunman Robert Bowers with 29 counts in the deaths of 11 people.

Continuing coverage, here.