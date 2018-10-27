× History in the making: Massillon defeats rival Canton McKinley to finish 10-0

MASSILLON—Congratulations to the Massillon Tigers football team. They finished the regular season 10-0 for the first time since 1999, as they beat their rivals, the Canton McKinley Bulldogs, in the annual “Rivalry Game” in week 10 of Friday Night Touchdown.

The Tigers were up seven at the half when Alijah Curtis decided to run on a quarterback keeper, as he spun towards the end zone to dive for the touchdown, he lost the football, but his teammate Micha Clemson recovered it in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 17.

In the fourth quarter, Massillon broke the tie for good, Zion Phifer ran right up the middle from two-yards out for the Tigers touchdown and the game-winning score as Massillon beat Canton McKinley 24-17. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 8-2.

Massillon secured the number one seed in Division II, Region 7 according to JoeEitel.com and will likely host Walnut Ridge next week at home in the opening round of the playoffs.

Canton McKinley unofficially is ranked fifth in Division I, Region 1, and will likely travel to face Solon next week in the opening round of the playoffs. The OHSAA will officially announce playoff pairings on Sunday.

