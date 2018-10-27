Federal prosecutors charge suspected gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH — Federal prosecutors have charged the suspected gunman in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting with 29 counts in deaths of 11 people.

The suspected shooter, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was taken in to police custody Saturday after the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

He allegedly made anti-Semitic statements after his arrest.

This is the Pennsylvania Driver’s License photo of Pittsburgh synagogue suspect Robert Bowers, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation. (courtesy: PA Dept of Transportation via CNN)

The attack left 11 people dead and several injured, including four officers.

Pittsburgh city officials said the shooting is being investigated as a federal hate crime. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said earlier Saturday that the federal government would be filing a hate crime charge and other charges against Bowers that ‘could lead to death penalty.’

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

