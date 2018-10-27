Federal government may press charges against synagogue gunman that ‘could lead to death penalty’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the federal government will file hate crime, other charges against synagogue gunman that 'could lead to death penalty.'

A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Robert Bowers and said he is in his 40s.

Bob Jones, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Pittsburgh, said investigators Bowers was not known to law enforcement and that they believe he was acting alone. He said Bowers’ full motive still isn’t known.

Police said Bowers was in custody after the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Earlier Saturday, Pittsburgh city officials said the shooting was being investigated as a federal hate crime. It comes amid a rash of high-profile attacks in an increasingly divided country, including the series of pipe bombs mailed over the past week to prominent Democrats and former officials.

