Cool temperatures overnight, rain continues Sunday

CLEVELAND -- Cool, cloudy, foggy and rainy.  Temperatures will stay in the 40’s Saturday night and hold steady in most areas.

On and off showers and drizzle will continue overnight and into Sunday morning.  We may get a little dry break late morning to just after noon, however, I expect more widespread rain to move in after lunch from west to east. Most areas will receive around a half inch.  Here are the forecast rainfall amounts Sunday through noon on Monday.

We do warm-up a touch just in time for Halloween.  Temperatures will at least be on the milder side.  Cool rather than chilly!  There is a chance of showers for our little ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat.  Unfortunately, we are in a bit of an unsettled and cool pattern after our brief warm-up.

