Car crashes into pole, causes power outage impacting 800 customers on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — A car accident has caused a power outage for about 800 Cleveland Public Power customers.

According to a post on CPP’s Facebok, a car ran into a pole which has caused an outage from Clark Avenue to Mapleside Avenue and from Scranton Road to W. 46th Street.

CPP said crews were responding and they expected power to be restored by 4 p.m.

However, around 6:10 p.m. CPP provided an update saying,

“The installation of the replacement pole is taking longer than expected. Crews are working to get it done soon.”

