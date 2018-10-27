× Browns, Steelers to honor lives lost in synagogue shooting before Sunday’s game

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will honor those who lost their lives in the synagogue shooting before Sunday’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten announced via Twitter Saturday night that a moment of silence will be held before kickoff to remember the victims and their families.

Prior to Sunday’s kickoff between the #Steelers & #Browns at Heinz Field, there will be a moment of silence for the victims & their families following the tragic attack in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday morning. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 27, 2018

Earlier Saturday, the Steelers responded to the shooting with the following statement,

“We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning’s tragedy in Pittsburgh. We will continue to pray for everyone involved.”

https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1056207067936186369

The attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood left 11 dead and several injured.

The Browns will take on the Steelers at Heinz Field at 1 p.m.

Continuing coverage, here.