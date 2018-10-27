× 11 people displaced after duplex fire in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Four adults and seven children have lost their home after a duplex caught fire Saturday morning.

According to the University Heights Fire Department, the fire started around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Tullamore Road.

Officials said when they arrived on scene, flames could be spotted through the second and third story windows.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

Red Cross is assisting the victims.