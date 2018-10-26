Your favorite cookie companies embracing holiday cheer

Christmas is about two months away, which means it’s time to start thinking about the treats you’re leaving for Santa.

This year two of America’s favorite cookie companies are making it easy for you with the release of some fun holiday-themed delicacies.

Oreo has brought back their Peppermint Bark Oreos and they’ve already hit the shelves in some stores across the nation.

They're here! New Peppermint Bark Oreos are on shelves! Huge thanks to longtime follower @renebarba, who spotted them at WinCo Foods, for the picture! https://t.co/LPZR2g0N4L pic.twitter.com/rCEfNSCwS8 — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) October 21, 2018

According to People, Oreos’ peppermint-flavored cookie debuted in 2013, however the new peppermint bark Oreos have a “distinct difference in the center creme.” The cream contains “crunchy sugar crystals” to provide the crunchy sensation you get when eating peppermint bark.

So far the Oreos are available for online purchase at Amazon, Target and Walmart. They have also been spotted in some stores. According to Delish, an Oreo spokesperson confirmed that the cookies will be available in most stores selling foods nationwide beginning October 29.

Meanwhile, Pillsbury is hopping on the holiday train with their newest ready-to-bake sugar cookie.

People reports that the new cookies were inspired by the 2003 film Elf starring Will Ferrell. The main character, Buddy the Elf, was obsessed with all things sugar, so it’s only logical that his iconic hat would be featured on a cookie.

The cookies, which are commemorating the 15th anniversary of the film, can be reportedly found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and Safeway.