WATCH LIVE: Ohio’s final US Senate debate kicking off Friday on Miami U campus

OXFORD, Ohio — Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator and the Donald Trump-backed congressman trying to unseat him will go head-to-head on a college campus in their last debate before the Nov. 6 election.

Second-term Sen. Sherrod Brown and fourth-term Rep. Jim Renacci meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Miami University, some 40 miles northwest of Cincinnati and near the Indiana border.

Brown, 65, is widely considered a clear favorite. Trump urged support for Renacci at an Oct. 12 rally in nearby Warren County. Renacci switched from a gubernatorial run to challenge Brown after getting White House encouragement.

Renacci, 59, has called Brown a liberal whose views aren’t those of most Ohioans. Brown says Renacci supports policies to benefit the wealthiest Americans.

Brown has praised Trump moves on toughening trade deals.

