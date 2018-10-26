Waived CCW fees soon going into effect for Ohio military after passage of new law

OHIO — Concealed carry application fees and training requirements for active military members and honorably discharged veterans will soon be waived after the passage of Senate Bill 81 earlier this year.

Starting Nov. 5, the waiver will apply to both new and renewal applications for military members.

The waiver will apply for active or reserve members and for any person who has retired from or was honorably discharged from the U.S. armed forces.

Military members must be able to produce proof of their military status.

The fee for anyone who has lived in Ohio for more than five years currently is $67 for an initial license and $50 for a renewal. Those who lived out-of-state recently are charged $77 for an initial license and $60 for a renewal.

After the bill’s passage, the Ohio Revised Code was amended:

“To waive the concealed carry license fee for active members of the armed forces and retired and honorably discharged veterans, to accept military experience with firearms as proof of competency with firearms regardless of when the applicant for a license acquired the experience, to permit a licensee to renew a concealed handgun license at any time before the expiration of the license, and to require the Attorney General to monitor the number of license fees waived and cap the total amount allowed to be waived at $1.5 million.”

To read the legislation, click here.

For more on concealed carry, click here.